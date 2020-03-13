Erykah Badu turns couture into her Hazmat suit

WENN / Instar

The singer of & # 39; Bag Lady & # 39; presents his & # 39; Sewing Social Distance & # 39; just two days after Naomi Campbell donned a hazardous materials suit and gloves while traveling through Los Angeles International Airport.

Erykah Badu He has donned an elegant hazardous materials suit while traveling through airports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral outbreak has inspired the "Bag Lady" singer to take her protective clothing to the next level by adding a touch of haute couture.

"Social Distancing Couture, by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet (sic)," wrote in a caption accompanying a video of Erykah wearing a wetsuit painted with Louis Vuitton logos as he stands on an escalator at Austin airport, Texas.

Badu debuted her couture protective gear just two days after the supermodel Naomi Campbell He traveled through the Los Angeles International Airport in a hazardous materials suit and gloves.

"This is it, this is my caution. What do you think?" Campbell asked in a YouTube video uploaded on Thursday, March 12, showing his complete security aspect. "Honestly, this is not a fun time, it is not a humorous time, I am not laughing. This is how I feel comfortable traveling, if I have to travel."