Eric Stonestreet comes to the aid & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; after Heidi Klum got sick

Following the German model who got sick, the actor from & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; He joins his co-star Sofía Vergara on the judging panel alongside Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Eric Stonestreet converted "America has talent" in a "Modern Family"matter on Wednesday (March 11), when he intervened for an illness Heidi klum and joined the jury alongside Sofia Vergara.

The German model fell ill with a bad cold and the producers rushed to find someone who could take her place among the judges for the recording of the show on Wednesday.

Fan Stonestreet responded quickly and ran to take her place alongside her cast partner on "Modern Family", Howie MandelY Simon Cowell.

Eric and Sofia recently finished the final episode of "Modern Family" after 11 seasons.

"AGT" is one of the few programs in the United States that is still filmed with a studio audience in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The producers of the show have told the media that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that the audience, judges and guests are safe.