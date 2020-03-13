England's Evidence Series in Sri Lanka Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic | Cricket News







England captain Joe Root punches SLC Board XI captain Lahiru Thirimanne with his fist instead of shaking hands, as advised by the ECB due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

England's two-test series in Sri Lanka has been canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Joe Root's side was due to contest the opening test in Galle on Thursday, and the second test will be held in Colombo starting March 27.

The decision comes after talks throughout the week between the ECB and the British and Sri Lankan High Commissions.

As recently as Thursday, the ECB had said it expected the series to go ahead, but warned of a "very changing situation,quot; and advised fans to plan to travel to Sri Lanka to consult the government's advice before doing so.

This followed the ECB's decision to limit the player's interaction with fans, including selfies and autographs, and to restrict his public appearances during the tour.