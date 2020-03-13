Emily Ratajkowski is tied up in these photos

%MINIFYHTML597b8c99fa851b791b55f184fec9a1a111% %MINIFYHTML597b8c99fa851b791b55f184fec9a1a112%

Emily Ratajkowski is caught up in new photos and videos for her fashion brand Inamorata Woman. Emily often shares a variety of photos of herself modeling clothes in different settings. Sometimes she poses at home, in exotic beachfront locations, or is photographed by photographers who walk through New York City with their own pieces. In the new photo and video, Emily is not standing in a tropical location, but is simply standing against a blank wall, wearing her Las Olas swimsuit – the print on the swimsuit is all the design you need. the photo.

The most notable of the Las Olas bikini are the ties. They crisscross at the top, around the midsection, and then tie at the waist. The bottom of the Las Olas bikini is another rope design with a tie on the side. The bikini is not for the faint of heart, as it is one of the most revealing styles of Emily and Inamorata Woman. That doesn't mean you have to be a size 0 to wear it. Many plus size women show off their curves in Inamorata Woman.

It seems that the color of the burgundy-leopard link is one of Emily's favorites, as she often uses it in many photos and videos she shares. The color is newer to the line and features a deep burgundy hue with a gold pattern embellished on a black base with a white design. The ties feature the varied pattern to create a stunning and unique textured look.

You can see Emily wearing the Las Olas bikini in the burgundy and leopard link pattern below.

In the slide show above there is a photo followed by a video. The video features Emily Ratajkowski demonstrating how to tie the top of Las Olas. The video has been helpful to those who found long ties confusing, but wanted to model the same style as Emily. She demonstrates how to cross and then tie the straps simply and efficiently.

What do you think of the Las Olas swimsuit? Are you a fan of the long ties that cross the waist and mid section?



