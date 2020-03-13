Elon Musk downplays the coronavirus threat and tells employees that car accidents are more dangerous

%MINIFYHTML3b41825a2afda8c91ecb462cce88594e11% %MINIFYHTML3b41825a2afda8c91ecb462cce88594e12%

Elon Musk sent a memo to SpaceX employees on Friday explaining the dangers of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which is now considered a pandemic, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

Musk's email, sent today, told employees of the space transportation company that they were far more likely to die from a car accident than COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He also said that, based on the evidence he had seen about COVID-19, he does not believe it is "within the top 100 health risks in the United States." The email follows a tweet Musk sent last week saying "the coronavirus panic is silly." SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus panic is silly %MINIFYHTML3b41825a2afda8c91ecb462cce88594e13% %MINIFYHTML3b41825a2afda8c91ecb462cce88594e14% – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

%MINIFYHTML3b41825a2afda8c91ecb462cce88594e15% %MINIFYHTML3b41825a2afda8c91ecb462cce88594e16%

Musk's views on the new coronavirus pandemic are at odds with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the latter of which declared the coronavirus a pandemic earlier this week. How Buzzfeed He notes that car accidents are also not a viral infection that can spread exponentially, and health experts cited in the report say Musk's comments are false and dangerous.

Health officials estimate that, in the worst case scenario, between 160 million and 214 million Americans can become infected with COVID-19 if the disease is not adequately contained in the coming weeks and months, The New York Times reports. Of those infected, up to 1.7 million can die.

Musk called coronavirus panic "dumb,quot;

In addition, tens of millions of people may require hospitalization to treat COVID-19, a situation that can overwhelm the nation's healthcare and medical treatment systems. Right now, the CDC says there are 1,629 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 41 deaths in the US. USA But due to lack of evidence, the number of cases in the US is likely. USA Be much older.

Musk's remarks regarding COVID-19 come at a time when the auto industry, like many other sectors of the US economy, has begun to restrict operations to help reduce the spread of the virus. Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler have begun training non-factory employees in the US. USA For them to work from home, and automakers are considering closing factories in the future as the virus continues to spread and disruptions in China's supply chain further complicate the vehicle. production.

Tesla, Musk's other company, did not respond to a request for comment on its remote work policies in response to the pandemic. But according to a leaked note obtained by Business Insider, Tesla told employees to quarantine themselves if they recently returned from traveling to Italy, China, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia, Singapore, or Thailand.