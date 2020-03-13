Eight English players leave the Pakistan Super League prematurely due to a coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News





Starter Alex Hales scored 239 runs for the Karachi Kings at an average of 59.75

Eight English players left the Pakistan Super League early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML85ec7c41af503aa940ff09998a27545111% %MINIFYHTML85ec7c41af503aa940ff09998a27545112%

Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone are among those who will be flying home since the tournament, which has been reduced four days in the wake of the global outbreak.

Their games coincide with the decision of the England and Wales Cricket Board to postpone a series of two tests in Sri Lanka to help protect the welfare of the players.

All players involved in the PSL had the option to return home after a conference call between Pakistan Cricket Board officials and franchise owners on Friday; Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa subsequently dropped out of the T20 event.

The remaining four games in the PSL league will continue as scheduled in Lahore and Karachi until Sunday.

But in a change to the original schedule, Lahore will host both semifinal matches next Tuesday and the final on Wednesday.

The team that finishes in the top of the league will play against the one that finishes in fourth place, with the teams in second and third place playing the other semifinal.

The PCB has yet to decide whether the games in Lahore, including the final on March 18, will be played without fans.

It has already announced that the remaining three games at Karachi's 33,000-seat National Stadium will be played behind closed doors.