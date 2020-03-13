Eddie Hearn remains optimistic that major boxing events could be organized this summer | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML054423d3616b168a4b7186a555f230b311% %MINIFYHTML054423d3616b168a4b7186a555f230b312%





Anthony Joshua must defend his world titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains optimistic that major boxing events could be staged this summer, but says the decisions "could be taken out of our hands,quot; due to the coronavirus.

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all matches until April 4 and 3, respectively, at the earliest, but boxing events in Britain will not be affected by the latest precautionary measures yet.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn recently announced a show schedule, with Anthony Joshua's upcoming world title defense against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20. live at the Sky Sports box office, and has admitted that organizing events behind closed doors would be "very difficult."

"We understand that things can change at any time," said Hearn. Sky Sports. "In an hour, tomorrow, next week.

Michael Conlan's fight in New York over the weekend has been postponed

"We hope many of the deepest things in the summer are good. Things that are 11 weeks, eight weeks, Joshua – 16 weeks. No one knows, that's the truth."

"We just have to continue as planned. Obviously the fighters have to fight, but at the same time the safety of fans and spectators and everyone in general must be taken into account."

"I feel that it is something that is going to get out of our hands. You have seen in the United States, in Germany, in Spain, in Italy, where they have reduced the number of people allowed on the site."

"There is an option to organize certain fights behind closed doors. Top Rank tried to do it yesterday before they closed."

"For me, the biggest shows don't work like that. We are a sport based on passion, energy and moment. Doing that in an empty stadium is going to be very, very difficult."

Josh Kelly will face European champion David Avanesyan on March 28

Josh Kelly will challenge David Avanesyan for the European welterweight title later this month, while Terri Harper will defend her WBC belt in April and Dillian Whyte prepares to fight Alexander Povetkin in early May.

"I think the biggest threat to us is our short-term stuff," said Hearn.

"Obviously on March 28 at The O2, on April 4 at Newcastle.

"So you start arriving in late April, Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas, May 2 – Dillian Whyte vs. Povetkin, Usyk vs. Chisora ​​here, 11 weeks to go, just over 10 weeks."

"We hope, everyone hopes, not only for sport and these events, that by then, we have overcome the worst, but the truth is that nobody really knows."