Easter in Dallas park canceled amid growing concerns about coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Due to growing concerns about the coronavirus, Easter in Dallas Park has been canceled this year.

Turtle Creek Conservancy CEO Gay Donnell Willis said the dog parade and the other traditional Easter festivities in the park were also canceled.

"Like all parts of the country, we at the Turtle Creek Conservancy are monitoring the guidance and directions of the local and regional health leadership," Willis said. "Unanimously, experts are urging cancellation of upcoming events that draw large crowds. Easter in the park draws thousands of people from the neighborhood and far beyond. ”

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.