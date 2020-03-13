East Bay Company approved to produce coronavirus test kits – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – The effort to increase coronavirus testing capacity in the United States is about to receive a major boost from a Bay Area laboratory.

"Just in early February we started work on developing this test," said Paul Brown, global director, Roche Molecular Solutions. "People have literally worked day and night throughout our organization."

Brown and his team have been working on a coronavirus test for six weeks. Now they can use it.

"About midnight when we got the call with the FDA clearance," Brown said of the emergency clearance to distribute the evidence. It will be shared with 37 laboratories across the country. Roche is also increasing production. 400,000 tests will come out in the next few days.

"Then thereafter, we will be able to supply around 400,000 tests per week, making 1.5 million per month," Brown said.

The Rosche test is a big part of President Trump's plan to expand testing capacity across the country through various private labs. As for who should be tested, that process will start with a website that is supposed to launch on Sunday.

"The goal is that people can drive and be cleaned without having to leave their car," President Trump said in the White House's Rose Garden. "I want to thank Google. Google is

helping to develop a website. It will be done very quickly. "

However, Google's communications arm later posted a tweet that contested the president's claim.

Verily's Statement: "We are developing a tool to help classify people for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development and plans to implement the tests in the Bay Area, hoping to expand more widely over time. – Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 13, 2020

"People are frustrated," said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna of the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center. “They promised us at the federal and state levels that everyone could be evaluated and that was not a reality. We are doing our best to evaluate those who meet the criteria. "

In Contra Costa County, health officials have just started using private laboratories to expand their testing capacity.

"Over the past few weeks we have worked with what we have, not with what was promised to us," Radhakrishna said of the challenges of testing. "The tests give us more information on how much community transmission there is."

While more testing will ease the minds of sick patients and frustrated doctors, we've already done enough testing to know that the virus is circulating in our community.

"Our board of isolation, quarantine, social distancing," says Radhakrishna. "That can be more powerful than evidence. So more important than getting tested if you feel anxious is "When in doubt, don't go out."