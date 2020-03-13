Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin counties ban groups of 50 or more over coronavirus concerns

A public health order in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties is limiting meetings of people to 50 in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"COVID-19 not only occurred in our three-county region, but there was also community transmission among those affected," according to a press release from the three-county health department. "The role of counties is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of their citizens."

Meetings may include "commercial, social, or recreational activities that include, but are not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events; parades, concerts, festivals, Ensembles; fundraising conventions; and similar activities."

The order of the meeting refers to "events,quot;, does not include "places of employment or mainly small group sports such as skiing, as long as social distancing occurs, particularly in areas where congregation in groups is unavoidable, such as lines ski lift. "

The order does not include restaurants, as long as the restaurant meets the social distancing requirements. Social distancing recommendations include limiting people's contact to less than six feet away.

The immediate order was announced Thursday and will be reviewed on April 8, according to the statement.

"By stopping the spread, we have an opportunity to protect our family, friends and neighbors who are at risk of serious illness," the statement said. "In particular, this includes all adults over the age of 60 and anyone with an underlying health condition."

