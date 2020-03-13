DoT may have good news for Airtel, Vodafone-Idea – Latest news

The telecoms department will review the adjusted gross income quotas (AGR) submitted by telecoms companies based on their self-assessment, and then issue revised demand notices for balance obligations, the state communications minister said Thursday, Sanjay Dhotre, to Rajya Sabha.

Telecommunications companies were asked to pay AGR fees based on their own assessments and to submit documents for compliance.

"The telecommunications department will carry out reevaluations based on documents submitted by telecommunications service providers in line with the license agreement and will issue revised demand notices," Dhotre said. He was answering a question about whether DoT had reached final AGR quotas amid detected variations due to accounting practices and the steps the government had taken to rework liabilities.

Bharti Airtel President Sunil Mittal said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court had simply asked carriers to pay AGR fees, without specifying the amount. Mittal said Airtel had paid Rs 13,004 million in full from AGR quotas according to its own assessment, although the DoT had the figure of Rs 37,700 million (including Telenor's).

The Supreme Court plans to hear a request from telecommunications companies on March 17 to obtain permission to negotiate payment terms for AGR fees with DoT.

On October 24, the higher court accepted the government's broader definition of AGR that includes all revenue elements, including non-telecom transmissions, leaving 15 companies with ₹ 1.47 lakh crore in related fees.

The court had asked telecommunications companies to settle their quotas in three months.

Separately, the communications minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, in response to a query of a call by telecommunications companies to increase tariffs, told Parliament that some large telecommunications service providers (TSP) had approached the government. on financial stress in the sector.

"They have also represented the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India … rate regulation is under the scope of the latter and the rate setting is under tolerance and the TSPs decide their respective rates," he said.

