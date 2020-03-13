Donatella Versace donates $ 200L to Italia Hospital Fighting Coronavirus

If the apocalyptic sights that greeted you in supermarkets in recent days have shattered your faith in humanity, know that there are people, and not just medical workers, who are having a positive impact amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Versace Creative Director Donatella Versace And your daughter Allegra Versace Beck He has donated € 200,000 to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. The country is the second most affected country after China, where the virus originated; At least 1,260 people have died and more than 17,600 have been infected. Italy's health systems have been overwhelmed amid the rapidly increasing number of patients.

"At times like this, it is important to stand together and support, yet we can help all who are on the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," Donatella said in a statement posted on Instagram. "That is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan."