Donatella Versace donates $ 200L to Italia Hospital Fighting Coronavirus

If the apocalyptic sights that greeted you in supermarkets in recent days have shattered your faith in humanity, know that there are people, and not just medical workers, who are having a positive impact amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Versace Creative Director Donatella Versace And your daughter Allegra Versace Beck He has donated € 200,000 to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. The country is the second most affected country after China, where the virus originated; At least 1,260 people have died and more than 17,600 have been infected. Italy's health systems have been overwhelmed amid the rapidly increasing number of patients.
"At times like this, it is important to stand together and support, yet we can help all who are on the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," Donatella said in a statement posted on Instagram. "That is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan."
More than 144,000 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 5,300 have died since the virus was first discovered in China late last year. Millions of people have "panicked,quot; and even quarreled with other customers while depleting supplies of household items from supermarkets and online stores, such as toilet paper and water, as well as medical supplies such as face masks, causing a shortage They have also affected hospitals and clinics.
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically nonstop for the past few weeks in the effort to care for our loved ones," Donatella's statement continued. . . "This is when we as a society need to unite and care for each other."
Last weekend, Giorgio Armani announced the donation of 1.25 million euros to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, which are fighting against the spread of the coronavirus in the country, WWD reported. In addition, luxury goods companies such as Bulgari, Dolce & Gabbana, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, L & # 39; Oréal, Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and Swarovski have made donations to support the fight against the virus, the outlet said. .
