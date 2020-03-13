Donald Trump cancels several campaign rallies due to COVID-19 scare

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet claims that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have closed their scheduled protests for the foreseeable future. This Thursday, the President of the United States of America also did the same.

Supporters and detractors of the Republican president alike know that his protests have been one of his most powerful weapons during the campaign. The media has claimed that Trump gives speeches to vent, and also criticizes his political enemies. Additionally, it allegedly allows your team to collect personal data about your voters.

Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the main contenders in the upcoming presidential election. While in the White House earlier this week, the President explained that he and his team decided to close three of them in Nevada, and that there were four or five more where they intended to do the same.

Initially, Trump was supposed to visit the western United States like Nevada and Colorado, but the trip was canceled shortly after he addressed the nation Wednesday night about the coronavirus outbreak.

Campaign officials spoke on Thursday and concluded that it was better to postpone the protests because much of the Trump base is at a vulnerable age.

The symptoms of coronavirus are reportedly similar to regular influenza strains that commonly cause disease and death in the United States annually. For example, influenza generally presents the greatest health risks for people over the age of 60. Sometimes it can lead to severe cases of pneumonia and even death.

However, younger people are much less likely to die from the virus. They are commonly expected to recover in approximately two weeks, while others may take 3-6 weeks to fully recover.

The news of the campaign's cancellation also comes shortly after the National Hockey League closed the rest of the season. Also, Coachella and South By Southwest Film Festival did the same, and the Cannes Film Festival is currently considering it.



