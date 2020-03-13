Donald Trump announces delay in tax deadline for people affected by coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus is spreading to the entire world. Many people had high hopes for 2020, we all had it, but what has been happening around the world triggers a massive disaster for health and also for the global economy.

Each nation is trying to deal with the coronavirus in its own way, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has already made some announcements about the decisions he made in the country.

The Shade Room addressed the latest decisions. Trump announced a delay in the tax deadline for those affected by the coronavirus disaster.

There is massive hysteria around this topic, and people are overwhelmed by fear and confusion about how to live life these days. No one knows exactly who this will affect people.

"One of the most normal things to do at this time of year is to file income taxes, but Trump recently announced that the IRS tax deadline would be delayed for those affected by the virus," TSR posted.

According to USA Today, as quoted by TSR, taxpayers, especially those who have been most affected by the coronavirus, & # 39; will not have to file their taxes before April 15 as part of the efforts of the Trump administration to decrease the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus & # 39 ;.

Trump stated, "I am going to instruct the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain negatively affected individuals and businesses."

Trump did not say exactly who would receive the tax return extension or how long it would be in effect.

People are really shocked these days.

Somoene said, "All because China wants to eat everything alive," and another follower joked, "Dear President, can you stop us from paying the rent and the mortgage until the coronavirus ends." 😅🙃 ’

Another commenter said: "I must say that I have never had a start year like 2020 … it is as if everything that happens does not affect me directly, BUT it does at the same time." This year has been crazy. "



