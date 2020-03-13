Djimon Hounsou reveals advice to young son who fell victim to racial slur

%MINIFYHTMLdb85b725350b8a37d3d7842af5c6a11211% %MINIFYHTMLdb85b725350b8a37d3d7842af5c6a11212%

WENN / FayesVision

During an interview on & # 39; The Clay Cane Show & # 39 ;, the actor from & # 39; A Quiet Place Part II & # 39; He remembers the time when Kenzo, 10, told him that a teammate called him the N-word after a soccer game.

Up News Info –

"A quiet place: part II"star Djimon Hounsou He was stunned when his 10-year-old son told him that he had been the victim of a racist insult.

The 55-year-old actor shares Kenzo with his ex Kimora Lee Simmons, and recalled an incident where the boy was called the N word by a partner after a soccer game.

%MINIFYHTMLdb85b725350b8a37d3d7842af5c6a11213% %MINIFYHTMLdb85b725350b8a37d3d7842af5c6a11214%

"I once went looking for my son at a soccer game and he told me that another boy called him the word N. This is how it starts early," he said on SiriusXM's "The Clay Cane Show". "He wonders: 'Why do you have to call me that?' I was wondering: 'When do you start being treated as second-class citizens?'

%MINIFYHTMLdb85b725350b8a37d3d7842af5c6a11215% %MINIFYHTMLdb85b725350b8a37d3d7842af5c6a11216%

When asked how he handled the incident, Hounsou replied that he asked his son to point to the boy, who was already getting into his parents' car to leave. She then gave Kenzo some advice on how to deal with such racist language.

<br />

"I said, 'Well, don't take it personally. Some people just feel insecure and feel like they have to call you some kind of derogatory (word)'," he said.