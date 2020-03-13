Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES – Walt Disney Co. said Thursday it would shut down the Disneyland complex in Anaheim for the first time since the September 11, 2001 attacks, and only the fourth time in its 65-year history, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLfa7c659e6d7f6ce13b1f5781d599646f11% %MINIFYHTMLfa7c659e6d7f6ce13b1f5781d599646f12%

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, two adjoining theme parks but with separate tickets, will close Saturday morning until the end of the month. Disney hotels in Anaheim will remain open until Monday.

Disney noted that no cases of the virus had been reported at the complex.

The company said it would continue to pay its employees as long as the complex is closed. Refunds will be given for hotel reservations during the closing period.

Disneyland stands out in the popular imagination as the "happiest place on Earth,quot;, where visitors trade an imperfect world for a perfect one. There is no trash falling down the main street of EE. USA Dream big, and Tomorrowland's utopian technology could come true. The animatronic figures inside It & # 39; s a Small World never stop smiling and singing. The park receives almost 19 million visitors from around the world each year.

In recent days, as sporting events, concerts, and other mass gatherings have been canceled in response to the pandemic, Disneyland and its older brother in Florida, Walt Disney World, have remained crowded. On Wednesday night at 9, so many people were trying to climb Space Mountain in Disneyland that the line stretched for over an hour. The Disneyland trip to Indiana Jones had a 45-minute line.

In a statement released online shortly before midnight Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said meetings of 250 or more people "should be canceled or postponed,quot; to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the lives of one or more people you know," Newsom said. "That is the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to delay the spread of this disease."

That seemed to apply to Disneyland and other California theme parks, including Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. But Newsom backed down at a press conference Thursday morning, saying its guidelines excluded large parks like Disneyland and places like casinos and movie theaters due to "the complexity of its unique circumstances."

Disney made its announcement soon after.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the California Governor's Executive Order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure," the company said in a statement.

A couple of hours later, Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park and movie studio tour in Los Angeles that draws about 9.1 million visitors a year, said it would also close on Saturday. Universal said it expected to reopen on March 28.

Disneyland, which employs approximately 31,000 people, has had unscheduled closings only three times since it opened in 1955. The first was in 1963 for a national day of mourning after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The second was in 1994 after the Northridge earthquake. The third was after the September 11 attacks.

The complex has grown substantially since the last closure. It now consists of two popular theme parks: Disneyland and California Adventure, which together recorded an attendance of approximately 28.7 million in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available. Disney also operates three hotels in Anaheim and a shopping district called Downtown Disney, which will remain open.

Hundreds of other businesses in Anaheim and the surrounding cities trust Disneyland to keep their cash registers ringing, from family motels to fast-food restaurants outside the park's doors to bus companies that transport families to and from airports. A 2018 study by professors at California State University, Fullerton, found that the Disneyland complex had an annual impact of $ 8.5 billion in Southern California.

Walt Disney World in Florida, eight separate ticket parks with a combined annual attendance of 93 million, has so far been unaffected. The Disney Cruise Line, which operates four ships that can carry 13,400 people at any time, also remains open.

Disney World, where Disney also owns and operates approximately 30 hotels, has experience with sudden closings. Disney has closed the complex for various periods of time due to hurricanes, including Matthew in 2016, Frances in 2004, and Floyd in 1999.

The coronavirus has already caused major problems for Disney abroad. The company's entire Asian theme park operation has been closed for weeks – four parks in China and Japan that together attract 51.2 million visitors annually. Disney has said its China parks will remain closed until the end of March and perhaps longer, though its Shanghai property began what it called a "gradual reopening,quot; on Monday by allowing guests to enter a shopping and dining area outside of the gates of the park.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea are slated to remain closed until early April. Oriental Land Co. owns those properties; Disney receives a royalty of approximately 7% of revenue.

Disneyland Paris, which includes two separate ticket parks with a combined annual attendance of 15 million, remains open, though some experiences, Princess Meet and Greet, the Illuminations fireworks show have been canceled. France has banned public gatherings in some areas around Paris in an attempt to contain it.

"Disneyland Paris is open and welcomes guests," signs outside the park said Thursday. "We are in regular contact with the French authorities and, according to their management, we have temporarily modified some experiences and operations."

Over the weekend, a Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tested positive for the virus, according to a Disney spokesman, who added that the worker had no contact with guests.

In terms of the financial impact of the closings, Disney has not commented since its February 4 earnings conference call with analysts. The company then said that closing its parks in China would result in a loss of approximately $ 175 million in profit. The Japanese properties have not yet closed. Since February 4, Disney's stock price has decreased 35%, to around $ 94.45. The S,amp;P 500 has fallen about 20% during that period.