Disneyland closes for the rest of March

Disney Resort officials have announced that the Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World and Disneyland Paris Resort theme parks will be closed until the end of March.

California locations will close on Saturday, while Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close on Sunday, March 15.

"With great caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning with the business closing on Sunday, March 15., until the end of month, "Disney said in a statement to the press.

The announcement comes as the company revised California Governor Gavin Newsom's guidelines, limiting the gathering of more than 250 people. Universal Studios Hollywood will also be temporarily closed starting Saturday, and we expect it to reopen by March 28.