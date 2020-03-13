Disappointed Rose McGowan Ben Affleck did not speak out against Harvey Weinstein

WENN / Instar

Referring to the stage of the actor as Batman, the actress & # 39; Enchanted & # 39; He writes on his Twitter account: & # 39; It must be so tiresome to play a superhero instead of being one & # 39 ;.

Actress and activist Rose McGowan has been lit Ben Affleck not to mention the dishonored abuse of film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood heavyweight, who made a series of movies with Affleck, was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars on Wednesday, March 11, after his conviction for rape and sexual assault, and it has emerged that the Argo star was on the "Harvey's Red Flag List". "from people the producer feared could expose him as a suspected serial predator.

Affleck has yet to comment, but McGowan has addressed the Oscar winner for not supporting her over claims that Weinstein raped her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

She replied to a tweet from the actor Johnathon Schaech, who also pointed to Affleck, writing: "I have a daughter on the way, please don't praise a man for doing nothing. Keep raising those who created the change."

McGowan added: "You're right Johnathon. Ben Affleck. I feel sorry for him. He must be so tired playing a superhero instead of being one. He could have been resurrected. He still can."

Weinstein's attorney Ben Brafman previously commented on McGowan's rape claims, revealing that his former manager was told that his encounter with the movie tycoon was "consensual."

Brafman also claimed that Ben sent her an email saying: "I never saw Rose at any hotel in Sundance. She never told me or deduced that someone attacked her. Any account to the contrary is false. I have no knowledge of anything that Rose did or claimed to have done. Accounts are lies. "