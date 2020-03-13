Diplo criticizes established EDM artists for not letting younger acts shine

%MINIFYHTMLf687bc44fefdd79209df3f1edd507bb711% %MINIFYHTMLf687bc44fefdd79209df3f1edd507bb712%

Discussing the difficulties of leading the & # 39; underground & # 39; dance scene to the mainstream, the DJ & # 39; Close to Me & # 39; points out that & # 39; it is really easy to copy someone's sound & # 39; in the EDM world.

Diplo He hopes to give promising Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artists a trading platform with his record label Higher Ground.

The producer started the project two years ago and hopes to elevate the "underground" dance scene in the United States to new levels of popularity.

"I'm always looking for a way to make that (underground) sound sound commercial," he told Billboard. "For that to make sense in the United States it is a kind of puzzle."

Having worked with EDM acts including Dirty Born, And the Y Side piece, the star understands the difficulties that musicians face and reflected: "The doors were closed Martin garrix or Marshmello".

"The old folks aren't going to leave. I'm not leaving. And it's really easy to copy someone's sound," said Diplo, the real name of Thomas Wesley Pentz. "If I'm producer A, and I hear a clandestine producer doing something to come, I'll do what he does. EDM has no rules that can't copy people's sounds because EDM fans don't care." They're not there for the prestige. "

"So with all these EDM guys, they don't let the young person who's doing great," he added.