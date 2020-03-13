Detroit's top 3 markets, ranked – Up News Info Detroit

Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best grocery stores in Detroit, using data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the grocery store market.

Winter is the best season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage stores throughout the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses to manage clients. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit area food and beverage stores increased to $ 19 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% more than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Honey Bee The Hive

First on the list is Honey Bee La Colmena. Located at 2443 Bagley St. in Hubbard-Richard, the Mexican Grocery Store and Place is the highest-rated grocery store in Detroit, with 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp.

2. Eatori Market

Next up is the downtown Eatori Market, located at 1215 Griswold St. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, offering beer, wine, spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lafayette Foods

Lafayette Foods of Lafayette Park, located at 1565 E. Lafayette Blvd., is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the store four stars out of 21 reviews.

