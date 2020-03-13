Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The St. Patrick's Day parade in Detroit is canceled after confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Organizers say they spoke to Governor Whitmer and Mayor Duggan when making the decision to add public health is a priority.

This would have been the year 62 for the great festival that normally attracts thousands of people.

