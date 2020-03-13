Dennis Quaid's wedding is delayed due to travel problems, not coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLfbcd18dbef35508f28894357138487e311% %MINIFYHTMLfbcd18dbef35508f28894357138487e312%

The actor of & # 39; The day after tomorrow & # 39; He has planned to marry his 26-year-old fiancé, Laura Savoie, in the Staglin family vineyard, where he filmed the 1998 film & # 39; The Parent Trap & # 39 ;.

Actor Dennis Quaid He is reportedly suspending his wedding plans, citing travel problems because of the delay.

"Day after tomorrow"Star and his 26-year-old fiancee, University of Texas student Laura Savoie, got engaged in October and the future boyfriend revealed that the couple wanted to exchange vows at Staglin Family Vineyard, the California winery where he filmed the 1998 movie" The Trap for parents "- in 2020.

Quaid did not share a specific date for the nuptials at the time, but it looks like the wedding will take place soon, and now the couple has chosen to delay the event.

A source tells Us Weekly: "Laura and Dennis postpone their wedding and tell people it is due to 'travel problems' and not coronavirus."

The marriage will be the third of Quaid, after unions prior to Meg Ryan, with whom the actor child shares Jack quaidand Kimberly Quaid, the mother of her 12-year-old twins, Zoe and Thomas.

The 65-year-old man has yet to comment on the news, which emerged on Friday, March 13, the same day as the US president. USA Donald trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency.

The leader had previously ordered a ban on all travelers from continental Europe, excluding US citizens, permanent residents and immediate relatives. The restrictions are intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, which to date has killed more than 40 people in the United States, with more than 1,700 confirmed cases.