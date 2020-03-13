Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issues local disaster statement after evidence of COVID-19 community spread – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation declaring a state of local disaster after officials said Thursday that there is now evidence of a community spread of COVID-19 within the city.

The proclamation comes after it was announced during a press conference Thursday night that there are five more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, bringing the total to eight. Authorities also said that one of the infected is in Dallas and has no travel history, indicating a case of community spread.

According to the mayor, the proclamation allows the City of Dallas to restrict community gatherings of more than 500 people and for officials to receive the daily amount of COVID-19 tests performed at all public, private, and commercial laboratories. This went into effect immediately on Thursday night and will last at least seven days.

During Thursday's press conference, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also said that there will be county-wide restrictions on these types of meetings beginning at 11 am on Friday and until 11 am on Friday, March 20. . He also said meetings of 250 people or more. they are discouraged but not prohibited.

"Given the evidence of the community spread of COVID-19, this was a necessary step that gives the City the authority to do what it must do to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents," said the mayor. Johnson. "We must do everything possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus and prevent serious illness and death in our city."

Of the five new patients in Dallas County, four are Dallas residents and one is in Balch Springs. Two are hospitalized and the other three are isolated in their homes.