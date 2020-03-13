Dallas Mavericks to pay staff for 6 canceled home games in NBA suspension – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid the NBA season suspension, the Dallas Mavericks announced that employees will be paid for the six games that will take place during the 30-day hiatus.

A statement was issued Friday about continued hourly staff pay.

"In light of the postponement of the NBA season, it is of utmost importance to the management and property of the Dallas Mavericks that we do everything possible to minimize the adverse financial impact that would be felt by staff who would otherwise be working on our games at American Airlines Center As such, the organization, along with the leadership of the American Airlines Center, is currently making arrangements to ensure that scheduled event staff receive payment for the six home games that would take place during the break 30-day NBA program. As part of its mission to provide financial reassurance, Mavericks jersey sponsor Chime, America's leader in challenging banking, has also allocated funds to support this effort. "