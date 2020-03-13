Dallas ISD cancels all events, improving cleanup methods in place – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At today's school board meeting, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that there is a plan to address concerns about the coronavirus.

"I want to emphasize that right now we don't have any information like the NBA had about a particular individual who has the virus," he said. "We will continue as normally as possible, but once we start getting data, we must be ready to pivot and we have communication systems ready to go."

At this time, there are improved cleaning methods.

"We have a team that will come in and clean up overnight," said DISD Deputy Chief Operating Officer Sherry Christian. "For our buses … last week we had all the disinfected with a vendor who came in and sprayed all the buses with a disinfectant that lasts 90 days. Adheres to hard surfaces. "

As Dallas ISD heads to spring break, district officials are asking anyone traveling to CDC's Tier 2 or Tier 3 health notification areas to be sure to report this. People traveling to Level 2 areas are asked to quarantine for 14 days when they return. For level 3, it is mandatory.

Under guidance from CDC and Dallas County Health and Human Services, by March 19 the district will decide if closings are needed. If necessary, there is a plan.

Elementary students will participate in learning at home, through textbooks, learning activities, and television programs. Middle and high school students will have online classes. The district has configured this and sent instructional guides. Meals will continue to be available to students who need them. They will come in and pick them up, then they will leave.

"I am very proud of my team for trying to think of everything, but again I am sure that we have not thought of everything," said Hinojosa. Also, understand the constant evolution

nature of what we are dealing with. "

Today, the board members had some questions and concerns. A couple asked what about students who do not have access to WiFi. How will they access the electronic school? Also, what about students who have working parents who are not home during the day? All the things the district is currently investigating.