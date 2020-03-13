Dallas County Reports Ninth COVID-19 Suspected Positive Case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The result of this test is considered a presumptive positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The ninth individual is in his 80s and has a history of out-of-state travel. This individual is a Dallas resident undergoing treatment at a Dallas area hospital and is unrelated to the previously reported cases.
Dallas County has released no other information about the patient to protect his privacy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:
· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.
· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Additional information is available on the following websites:
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php