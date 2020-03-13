Dallas County cancels 30-day civil jury trials – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has canceled all jury trials for the George Allen Palace of Civil Justice and for all Justice of the Peace Courts until Monday, April 13, 2020.

Dallas County citizens summoned to appear at the George Allen Courthouse or in a J.P. They must not report or call before April 13 to reschedule their service, County Judge Clay Jenkins' office said in a press release on Thursday.

"In making the decision to suspend all civil juries for the next 30 days, I have considered the risk reward of continuing this important service. At this time, I have decided not to suspend all criminal jury trials, as the inability to guarantee a speedy trial could lead to cases being dismissed. However, we will modify the way juries are selected in criminal trials by not using the Central Jury Room, where large groups had met prior to arrival. This is one of the many steps we will take to ensure juries are safe. This is a rapidly developing situation and we will be continuously monitoring the science and making adjustments, ”said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

This cancellation applies only to jury trials at the George Allen Palace of Civil Justice and the Justice of the Peace Courts and not the Frank Crowley Criminal Court.

Anyone with questions about their appointment or service at George Allen can call 214-653-6233.

For specific J.P. courts, call that individual court.