DaBaby claims the victim was not the one who slapped

%MINIFYHTML7f90fa73f690cfc057747d558795ebbc11% %MINIFYHTML7f90fa73f690cfc057747d558795ebbc12%

Instagram

Through his lawyer, the rapper denies that Tyronesha Laws, who just shared some details of the assault incident on video, was the woman he slapped in the first place.

Up News Info –

DaBabyThe drama with the fanatic he hit at a recent show in Tampa continues. After Tyronesha Laws, who claimed to be the victim of the incident, detailed what really happened that night, rapper "Suge" reveals in a statement that she was not the person he attacked.

Through his attorney Drew Findling, the rapper denied that Tyronesha was the woman he slapped in the first place. In a statement to TMZ, the rapper said the person who was hit was the person holding the phone with a flash instead of someone close to the fan.

%MINIFYHTML7f90fa73f690cfc057747d558795ebbc13% %MINIFYHTML7f90fa73f690cfc057747d558795ebbc14%

Findling added that several people contacted their law firm to claim to be the victim. However, he still has to establish the true identity of the victim.

%MINIFYHTML7f90fa73f690cfc057747d558795ebbc15% %MINIFYHTML7f90fa73f690cfc057747d558795ebbc16%

The statement was the opposite of what Tyronesha claimed in a video she shared on Wednesday, March 11. In telling her side of the story, she shared that she and her boyfriend went upstairs to take photos at the booth. "I see security saying 'move, move, move, everyone move out of the way'. I was standing next to a young woman and suddenly I turned around and said to my boyfriend: 'There DaBaby is going, he's coming in, "she said.

Then he remembered that the woman next to him "took out his camera" and began taking photos of DaBaby with the flash on. It was then that the rapper "Suge" assaulted her. "I woke up, my head hurt a lot," he continued. "At the top of my right cheekbone, it hurt like I was sensitive. So I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a bruise on my cheekbone."

This comes after it was reported that Tyronesha had hired Morgan and Morgan and Morgan, although she has not filed a charge against him.

DaBaby made headlines after a video of him lashing out at a fan during a show at Wishkey North on Saturday, March 7 appeared online. Later, the rap star, the real name Jonathan Kirk, issued an apology via an Instagram video. "I sincerely apologize. I do. I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on your phone … I would love to apologize in person … I would love to make the situation better anyway I can."