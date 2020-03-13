Da Baby's alleged victim officially files suit while her camp denies her identity

After Tyronesha Laws stepped forward to tell what happened that shocking night at Da Baby's concert in Tampa, she officially filed a lawsuit against the rapper. Meanwhile, his camp denies that the identified woman is the one he made contact with.

In a video that went viral on social media, Da Baby could be seen slapping a person after a flashing light came too close for their comfort. The rapper apologized and then taunted the incident when he recreated it in a parody video with Michael Blackson.

It was possibly the worst thing he could do considering that the person who slapped him ended up being a woman.

Furthermore, Tyronesha claims that she was an innocent bystander. That's right, she says it wasn't even her who had her flash that caused Da Baby to respond the same way he did.

She has hired legal partners Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer to represent her in a lawsuit.

The attorney told TMZ: "Our goal is to discourage similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the United States."

Tyronesha, who said she had a bruised cheek as a result of the attack, is seeking assault damage, intentionally inflicting emotional distress and more.

However, Da Baby's lawyers deny that Laws is the woman affected by this incident.

They claim that people have come out of the woodwork to play the victim, but the person's true identity in the video has yet to be confirmed.

If Tyronesha is telling the truth about having to get medical attention after being slapped and can be located at the time and place of the violent incident, she will most likely win this case.



