Czechs close borders since March 16 due to spread of coronavirus | News from the Czech Republic

The Czech government has said it would ban all foreign travelers, and all Czechs, from entering the country, starting March 16, in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"From midnight, Sunday to Monday, we prohibit all foreigners from entering the Czech Republic and, at the same time, all Czech citizens from leaving Czech territory," Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told the journalists on Friday.

Plus:

"It is a very difficult measure, but we believe that it can fundamentally contribute to stopping the spread of the coronavirus."

The measure does not concern foreigners with permanent residence or a residence permit for more than 90 days in the member state of the European Union, which has 117 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths.

The government has also ordered a mandatory two-week quarantine for people arriving in the Czech Republic from 15 "risk countries,quot; as of Friday noon, with the exception of travelers in transit.

These countries include China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and France.

The government has also designated the act of spreading the coronavirus as a crime, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

On Thursday, the Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency.

It has also closed schools across the country, as well as theaters, cinemas, galleries, and museums, and has banned gatherings of more than 30 people with the exception of funerals.

Restaurants will be forced to close from 19:00 GMT until 05:00 GMT and all gyms, swimming pools, clubs and libraries will also be closed to the public.

On Friday, the government also banned visits to the prison.