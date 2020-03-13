Cynthia Bailey advises fans to do their best during these difficult times

Cynthia Bailey is another celebrity who wants to make sure her fans and followers stay safe. He jumped on social media with helpful tips for his IG followers. You can see his post below.

‘" You don't have to BE the best, just DO your best. "Be safe out there everyone." #Coronavirus, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Her fans appreciated her message, and many followers also praised her beauty.

Someone exclaimed: "Damn, you are beautiful. I would quarantine you. 🤧 ❤️’ and a follower posted this: "All of his photos appear to be on the cover of a magazine."

Another follower said: Parece It looks like Mike is still using his pickup lines! Hilarious. & # 39;

A follower said: ‘It's scary, but if you believe in Almighty God and pray for protection for our families, pets and friends. Cynthia, you are fabulously adorable Love forever. "

Someone else said, "You are so beautiful, it's crazy. Watching RHOA season 9, and I love your daughter Noelle❤️ Very smart and articulate. You and Leon have done an amazing job with her. Love of 🇩🇰. '

One commenter: ‘THIS is your look, baby! I mean, every look is silly to you, but this one really shows up. "

Another person said: "That is a lovely date, my love, hey, hey, keep making yourself, Cynthia, kisses, love, Atlanta and much more, stay strong, Kenya."

A follower posted this: ‘Absolutely beautiful with age, we keep getting better and better! Everyone be safe. "

The other day, Cynthia posted another message that she really wanted to share with her fans on social media.

‘" The enemy would not be attacking you if something very valuable was not inside. Thieves do not break into empty houses. " wed #wednesdaywisdom #wokeandready #family #godprotectmyfamily #love, "Cynthia captioned her post.

This was another message that his fans appreciated, and told him in the comments.



