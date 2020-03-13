Cruise Industry in Rough Seas as Coronavirus Fears Rise | Europe

%MINIFYHTMLc52db03d813017a3bdd854f4bff1a1e011% %MINIFYHTMLc52db03d813017a3bdd854f4bff1a1e012%

Berlin Germany – Europe's multibillion-dollar cruise industry is in rough water as fears of coronavirus rise, with customers abandoning vacations and governments increasingly wary of allowing ships to dock if they've been in severely infected countries, or have suspected cases on board.

Europe is the world& # 39;It is the second largest cruise market after North America, with around seven million passengers embarking on the Mediterranean and Baltic seas in 2018, according to the International Association of Cruise Lines (CLIA).

In recent days, several of the most recognized companies have halted some of their European operations, including Princess Cruises, Virgin Voyages and Saga.

On Friday, shortly after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared a national emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, he tweeted: "At my request, as of midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC agreed to suspend outgoing cruises for thirty days. It is a big and important industry, it will stay that way! "

The industry became the center of attention in early February, after a coronavirus outbreak aboard Princess Diamond in Yokohama, Japan. Seven hundred people on board were infected with COVID-19, which spread through the ship's halls during its two-week quarantine, resulting in seven deaths.

The consequences of the coronavirus: the cruise industry suffers a severe blow (02:20)

The news sparked a wave of write-offs and sunk stock prices.

Shares of Carnival, the world's largest cruise line, have plummeted 53 percent this year, with competitors Royal Caribbean and Norwegian falling 61 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

"The cruise industry has been particularly affected by (the coronavirus outbreak) and I just imagine it is going to get worse. We are seeing more people canceling, cruises looking for alternative itineraries." Lloyd Figgins, a Travel risk expert, he told Al Jazeera.

"In Europe, what happened is that there has been a negative effect on what we have seen in (Asia Pacific) and also in the Americas," said Figgins.

Italy's dramatic decision to impose a national blockade earlier this week has effectively closed several of Europe's largest cruise ports, destroying itineraries that were planned months or years in advance.

The ocean liners bound for Venice, Naples and Civitavecchia, near Rome, which collectively receive more than five million cruise passengers per year, will have to find new ports of call.

Unprecedented restrictions

Costa, an Italian ocean liner, said Tuesday that passengers on current voyages could disembark in Italian ports in order to return home, but all other departures in the Mediterranean would be canceled until April 3.

Other companies have continued the service, adapting to rapidly changing, messy and disorderly restrictions ordered by national or port authorities.

"There are doubts about how to deal with things if there are cruise ship passengers on board with a suspected coronavirus," said Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary-general of the European Sea Ports Organization, which represents port authorities and administrations across Europe.

But cruise destinations will also have to weigh the health risks with the financial consequences, as many port cities have become economically dependent on the constant flow of tourists provided by the industry in the summer months.

"I mean, not everyone is sick right now," Ryckbost said. "It is not affecting all regions at the moment. There are some cases in most European countries, but in some countries it is still very contained."

To date, caces around the world have overcome 132,000, according to the World Health Organization. About 68,000 victims have been recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, the WHO described Europe as the new "epicenter,quot; of the global pandemic.

Although cruise companies have been able to redirect travel to the Mediterranean so far, this may be more difficult if more ports are closed and competition for space grows.

"If one port closes, but another is willing to accept (cruises), then it will receive a massive influx of ships trying to enter that port," Figgins said.

"And logistically that will cause great pressure on the local infrastructure."

Increasing travel bans adds an additional layer of unpredictability, as cruise passengers generally fly to and from their vacations.

Damage control

To reassure passengers, the CLIA, which represents 90 percent of ocean cruises worldwide, has issued radical restrictions and safety measures to be followed on ships.

Boarding will be denied to all passengers who have been in South Korea, Iran, China or Italy in the two weeks prior to the departure of the ship, as well as people who have had contact with anyone suspected or diagnosed with having COVID -19. .

Temperature control will also be introduced for all passengers.

"Travelers should know that their health and safety are the top priority for the industry," said Kelly Craighead, CLIA President and CEO.

Several lines have also introduced new cancellation policies for customers, with Norweigan and Carnival offering full credit for another cruise.

"The cruise industry has been very proactive in trying to make cruises safer by offering alternative itineraries if that's what their passengers want, and on the hygiene side of things or cruise lines has always been exceptionally high and they're increasing even more. " Figgins said.

"The big problem here is the public fear that is currently happening, and I think it is something that will unfortunately penalize the cruise industry."

Health risks

Although cruises have become more popular with younger people in recent years, around one in seven passengers worldwide is over the age of 70, according to CLIA figures, an age group that the WHO says is more vulnerable to developing severe virus disease.

In Europe, passengers on the largest cruise markets like Germany, the UK and Ireland average around 50, according to CLIA.

While the European Center for Disease Control has not yet issued specific health guidelines for cruise ship coronavirus, the US Center for Disease Control. USA It has recommended that its citizens "put off all cruise trips around the world,quot; due to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, especially among the elderly.

The warning, which met strong objections from CLIA, came when the Grand Princess began to embark after several days in quarantine in Oakland, California, with 21 people on board who tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus pandemic: USA USA Suspend travel from Europe for 30 days (02:45)

The possibility of new quarantines remains a risk to cruise travelers.

Passengers kept on board for long periods could expose them to coronavirus infection, according to mechanical engineer Qingyan Chen, who said that, unlike planes, air filters on cruise ships do not trap particles smaller than 5,000 nanometers.

The coronavirus, like SARS, is estimated to be only 120 nanometers in diameter.

In addition to the virus that is transmitted from person-to-person or surface transmission, cruise ship passengers may be threatened through the ship's ventilation systems.

This would explain the spread of the virus through Princess Diamond last month, even when passengers were confined to their cabins, Chen who is also a professor at Purdue University, he told Al Jazeeera.

"Although the concentration of the virus in the air is low, it is exposed to this low concentration for a long time and could therefore become infected."