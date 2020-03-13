Critical Quarantine Passengers at Travis Air Force Base "Camp Corona,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (Up News Info Sacramento) – People within the Coronavirus quarantine at Travis Air Force Base are describing a poorly planned operation they call "Camp Corona."

Robert Archer, 65, and Robert Graham, 61, are two of the 800 quarantined at the Westwind Inn at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. When asked how they would describe what was happening right now, they both chose the same word: "hell."

"We are surrounded by wire fences and there are armed guards outside," Graham said.

In addition to describing an austere environment, the couple also described an interior scene with little regard for isolation. The photos show quarantined passengers sharing a common space, lining up for food and drinks, and sitting at nearby tables.

