Crew member & # 39; NeXt & # 39; positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML7e07260eb5a714193f61987beca1c23a11% %MINIFYHTML7e07260eb5a714193f61987beca1c23a12%

20th Century Fox Television / FOX Entertainment

A Disney spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement saying, "We are working closely with CDPH to identify and contact all individuals who had direct contact with the crew member."

Up News Info –

A crew member in the actor John Slatterythe next television series "next"has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes days after the production of the Disney Television Studios program in Chicago, Illinois, and authorities are now taking steps to limit any possible additional exposure to the disease, called COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML7e07260eb5a714193f61987beca1c23a13% %MINIFYHTML7e07260eb5a714193f61987beca1c23a14%

"The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) notified us that a crew member at neXt, who completed production in Chicago last week, tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment," shares a Disney spokesperson on a statement. at TheWrap.com.

%MINIFYHTML7e07260eb5a714193f61987beca1c23a15% %MINIFYHTML7e07260eb5a714193f61987beca1c23a16%

"We are working closely with CDPH to identify and contact everyone who came into direct contact with the crew member, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions."

Representatives of the Union of Screen Actors Union – American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have also been notified to help "determine the timeline and extent of possible exposure to members and others."

The sci-fi crime drama stars former "Crazy menActor Slattery as a technology pioneer whose artificial intelligence program, titled NeXt, becomes dishonest, prompting members of the Homeland Security task force to spring into action.

"Castle" Michael Mosley, Fernanda Andrade, Jason Butler HarnerY Eva Harlow It will also appear in the next series, which will premiere later this year on the United States Fox network.

More than 4,000 deaths from the spread of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, with more than 113,000 infected to date.