Coronavirus: WTA cancels events in Mexico, Colombia | Tennis news

The WTA has confirmed that the next events in Mexico and Colombia will not take place.

The Women's Tennis Association has confirmed that the next events in Mexico and Colombia will not take place due to the closure of international borders and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 125K series hard court tournament in Guadalajara was scheduled for next week, while the clay court event in Bogota, which falls into the WTA international category, was due to start on April 6.

"We are disappointed that these events cannot take place, but health and safety will always come first," the WTA said in a statement.

WTA President and CEO Steve Simon added that the WTA will work with player and tournament leaders to make a decision next week on the European clay court season.

ATP already had suspended all professional men's tennis tournaments for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the next men's or women's tennis tournament that's still on the calendar is a WTA clay court event in Stuttgart, Germany, starting April 20.

