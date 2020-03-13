Coronavirus: Wales vs. Scotland in Six Nations to move on | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML236b7d9cdee55da267093fea6328660711% %MINIFYHTML236b7d9cdee55da267093fea6328660712%







The Wales Six Nations clash with Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday will continue this weekend, despite fears of the coronavirus.

Despite sports cancellations across the UK, the Wales Rugby Union has confirmed that play at the Principality Stadium will continue as planned.

More to follow …