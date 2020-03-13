Coronavirus: Wales vs Scotland in Six Nations postponed | Rugby Union News







Wales' Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed.

"The Welsh Rugby Union has had an open dialogue with the Welsh National Assembly and other stakeholders, including the Six Nations, and continued to seek advice and guidance from the National Assembly on this rapidly moving subject," says a statement.

"While medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interest of supporters, players and staff to align with recent actions taken in the UK and global sports industries.

"The WRU would like to thank all parties for their advice on the matter and will make further announcements regarding the rescheduling of the facility in the coming days."

More to follow …