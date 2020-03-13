Coronavirus updates: NBA players, other sports figures who tested positive for COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLde16baba54b8099c42d71e27c1deb67e11% %MINIFYHTMLde16baba54b8099c42d71e27c1deb67e12%

The world of sports has been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic significantly, with multiple event cancellations and station delays.

In terms of personal impact, a handful of athletes and other staff have tested positive for COVID-19, while others (basketball legend Charles Barkley, for example) are awaiting test results.

Sporting News will follow up on sports figures that have tested positive for the respiratory illness that has killed thousands of people worldwide. The current list appears below.

Rudy gobert

The positive test of the Jazz big man before the Utah game in Oklahoma City on March 11 had a huge ripple effect: the Jazz game was postponed; the NBA suspended his season for at least 30 days; NHL, MLB, and MLS suspended their seasons the next day, and college sports closed for months, especially the NCAA Tournament and the College World Series.

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell's positive test was a direct result of Gobert's test. Jazz staff was evaluated after the postponement at OKC, and Mitchell's result was the only positive test. Mitchell's case also has a connection to MLB: His father, Donovan Sr., works for the Mets, and visited his son when the Jazz played the Knicks in New York on March 4.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi, 19, a rising star of Chelsea in the Premier League, became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus. The result of the March 12 test forced Chelsea staff to isolate themselves and the club to keep the men's team building closed at their training ground.

Mikel Arteta

The manager of the English Premier League Arsenal tested positive, the club announced on March 12. Club staff who had "close contact,quot; with Arteta will be isolated in accordance with government health guidelines. The club said Arteta's test casts doubt on Asenal's season, unless the Premier League moves to suspend or cancel the remainder of the season, which had nine days remaining until March 13.

An official at the Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball tournament

The conference announced on March 12 that the official, whose name was not disclosed, exhibited symptoms 72 hours after working in a tournament game. The tournament ended on March 10 with Hofstra winning the championship.