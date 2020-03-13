Coronavirus update: Premier League indefinitely postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLd41c81185865ce48579034191183297311% %MINIFYHTMLd41c81185865ce48579034191183297312%

The Premier League has announced that, after seeing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive for coronavirus, all upcoming matches will be postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

Major divisions in Europe and around the world have already taken that course of action in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Series A, La Liga, MLS, and Ligue 1 will take forced breaks as a global pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

English football had avoided taking similar decisive steps, with government officials and sports authorities declaring that there was no need to avoid congregating large groups of people.

The Premier League, however, has been cornered by recent events.

Arteta and Hudson-Odoi were revealed to have contracted coronaviruses on Thursday, while Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was forced into a period of self-isolation along with several Leicester City players.

The heads of the top English category revealed that an emergency meeting would be held to reevaluate the situation, and the result is that all the parties that will be held this weekend and in the foreseeable future will have to be reorganized.

That includes a date in the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Anfield, the last meeting of Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho with Manchester United and Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa.

Matches in the England Football League will also stop, along with matches in the women's game.

A Premier League statement said: "After a shareholders meeting today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

"Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said:" Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi to recover quickly, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, the Government, the FA and the EFL and we can assure everyone that the health and well-being of the players, the staff and the fans are our priority."

"Despite the challenges, the goal of the Premier League is to reschedule displaced games, including those played by Academy teams, when it is safe to do so."

"In this fast-moving environment, more updates will be provided when appropriate."

An EFL statement said: "The FA, the Premier League, the EFL and the Barclays FA Women's Super League and the FA Women's Championship have collectively agreed to postpone professional play in England until at least April 3.

"This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been carried out due to the increasing number of clubs taking measures to isolate their players and staff due to the COVID-19 virus."

"The deferrals include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team matches.

"In addition, clubs are advised to indefinitely suspend all non-essential activities including but not limited to player appearances, training visits and fan meetings.

"While the EFL Board has followed the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisers, emerging developments mean that now is the time to implement soccer contingency plans in response to the crisis."

"An additional update on these plans will be provided after an EFL Board meeting next week.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritize the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters, while acknowledging the government's national efforts to address this outbreak."