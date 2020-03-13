Coronavirus update: NBA season won't resume for at least 30 days, says Adam Silver

%MINIFYHTML4f51a4c052bdf4730b612502ee5e078b11% %MINIFYHTML4f51a4c052bdf4730b612502ee5e078b12%

The NBA season will not resume for at least 30 days, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday.

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus, and the NBA announced Wednesday that it would suspend its season.

Silver said the suspension would last at least a month due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has killed 4,983 people worldwide.

"What we determine today is that this parenthesis will have a probability of at least 30 days," he told TNT.

"We don't know enough to be more specific than that, but we wanted to instruct our players and teams and our fans that this will be at least a month."

Silver said there was a possibility that the rest of the NBA campaign and playoffs could be canceled.

"Of course it is possible," he said in response to a question from TNT's Ernie Johnson. "I just don't know anymore right now."