Coronavirus spreads to more African countries | News

%MINIFYHTML7351f96fa2059102c08b03c2d1c6d13d11% %MINIFYHTML7351f96fa2059102c08b03c2d1c6d13d12%

Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Guinea announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, as the disease has spread to at least 18 countries in Africa.

Other African countries that reported cases of the disease are Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Ghana. Most of the country totals are still in single figures.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7351f96fa2059102c08b03c2d1c6d13d13% %MINIFYHTML7351f96fa2059102c08b03c2d1c6d13d14%

Kenya is the richest economy in East Africa and a hub for global companies and the United Nations. Ethiopia is the second most populous nation in Africa, with 109 million citizens.

Cases increase in Africa

%MINIFYHTML7351f96fa2059102c08b03c2d1c6d13d15% %MINIFYHTML7351f96fa2059102c08b03c2d1c6d13d16%

Until now, Africa has largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has infected at least 132,000 and killed nearly 5,000 worldwide.

Quick tests and quarantines have been implemented to limit transmission. But concerns about the continent's ability to manage the disease are mounting.

In Kenya's capital Nairobi, authorities banned all major public events and said they would restrict travel abroad.

The mayor of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa urged citizens to avoid close personal contact, but the health minister said there were no plans to cancel flights.

Most of the reported cases in Africa were foreigners or people who had traveled abroad.

Kenya Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said on Friday that her first case, a 27-year-old Kenyan, was diagnosed on Thursday after she traveled home through London on March 5.

He said the government had tracked most of the people he had been in contact with, including other passengers on his flight, and that a government response team would monitor his temperatures for the next two weeks.

The Ethiopian case was a 48-year-old Japanese who arrived in the country on March 4, the health ministry said.

Guinea's first case was an employee of the European Union delegation, who had isolated herself after she felt ill upon returning from Europe, the EU delegation said.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Sudan was a man who died on Thursday in the capital Khartoum, the country's health ministry said. He had visited the United Arab Emirates in the first week of March.

So far, only five people have succumbed to the coronavirus, all in North Africa, and the sub-Saharan region has recorded no deaths and a very low number of confirmed cases.

Kenyan health workers examine passengers after they arrive from China at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi (Daniel Irungu / EPA)

Security measures

The island nation of Mauritius, whose economy depends on tourism and financial services, said it sought to mitigate the effects of the virus by offering liquidity to banks to support struggling businesses and by cutting cash reserve requirements for banks.

Mauricio has not yet reported any cases of COVID-19 so far.

In Rwanda, which shares a border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has confirmed cases, toilets with soap and disinfectant were placed on the streets for passengers to use before boarding buses.

Concerts, demonstrations and trade fairs have also been banned by authorities in the capital Kigali, although church services have continued and bars, restaurants and entertainment venues remain open.

Meanwhile, neighboring Burundi has quarantined 34 people at a hotel in Bujumbura as a precaution.

Uganda has ordered that visitors from various affected countries be quarantined for 14 days, or simply consider not visiting.

South Sudan's Ministry of Health said it was "temporarily suspending direct flights between South Sudan and all affected countries."