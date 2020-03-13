Coronavirus social network mapping

%MINIFYHTML33779a3d29b93218effbc825f486b4e511% %MINIFYHTML33779a3d29b93218effbc825f486b4e512%

His project, like many others at the institute, uses census data, which reveals the composition of almost every American household: the number of adults and children, and their ages. From a single home, a large map can be built. First, the connections between mom, dad, son and daughter. Dad's connections in the store, Mom's in an office, and the children's connections in their respective schools are added below. The analysis could determine that, for example, a 12-year-old boy who lives in downtown Redmond, Washington, near Seattle, will come into regular contact with his parents, his sister, and an average of 20.5 peers at his local high school. .

Repeating the process with nearby households generates a dense digital map of interconnections throughout an entire community. On Dr. Pastore and Piontti's computer monitor, it resembles a complex electrical circuit, with multi-colored wires and cables to and from concentrated interaction centers.



"Think of it like tracking all the regular interactions in the SimCity video game," he said.



To this map, add even more connections, incorporating data on trips within and outside that community, by air, train or bus (if such information is available). The end result, which she calls a "contact matrix," looks like a rough heatmap: a colored slide showing who is most likely to interact with whom, by age. From this, it subtracts from all school interactions, revealing an estimate of how many fewer interactions, and possible new infections, would occur by closing certain schools.

"Each country, each state, can be very different, depending on the patterns of interaction and composition of households," said Dr. Pastore and Piontti. "And then there is the question of which is more effective: one week of closure, or two weeks, or closed until the next school year."

Dr. Vespignani had disappeared again in his office with a couple of senior analysts. They were huddled around a speaker, going through the latest modeling changes with an outside investigator. The laboratory is part of a consortium that advises C.D.C. and handles ongoing calls from infectious disease mapping operations worldwide.

Conversation and consultation are ongoing, because the institute must navigate the limitations inherent in all predictive models. One challenge is that important sites for disease progression cannot be anticipated: cruises, for example. Another takes random events into account, for example, an infected person who suddenly decides that now is the time to take a dream trip to Spain.