Coronavirus shuts down sports, Los Angeles athletes largely silent – Up News Info Los Angeles

The most important story in the world of sports is that, for the most part, there are no sports, at least for now.

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus strain COVID-19, the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons just as their respective playoff careers were improving. They can continue their seasons, they may not. The NCAA canceled March Madness entirely. MLB ended Spring Training and delayed Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26, for at least two weeks. Other leagues and organizations, including the MLS and the PGA Tour, have acted similarly.

All of this has happened since Wednesday.

The coronavirus is shaping up to be the history of the year in the world of sports, and may very well become the history of the century to date. In the short term, remove players from the fields and fields and fans from the stands.

For this reason, it's a bit surprising how quiet local athletes have been on Twitter.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout stepped back from baseball to urge everyone to stay healthy for the future return of their game.

We are in a place right now that will not last forever. For those who share a love for baseball, sports, life … we will all be together again soon. @JessTara and I urge everyone to take precautions to stay healthy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 – Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 13, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers star forward and world celebrity LeBron James lamented a difficult start to the year.

Man, we cancel sports events, school, office work, etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn, it's been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 – LeBron James (@ KingJames) March 12, 2020

Neither of them considered it necessary to comment on a problem that is changing the country in real time. And despite their stature in their respective leagues (Trout, AL's three-time MVP and James as the basketball pro), none questioned the actions that have been delayed and could end their seasons. In addition to his nondescript Tweets, the Los Angeles athletes' Twitter sphere has remained largely silent.

The careless actions of Rudy Gobert, NBA patient zero, could be one of the reasons. The Utah Jazz Center joked about the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus, reaching out to touch microphones and media devices. He soon tested positive for the virus and may have infected his teammate Donovan Mitchell. The reactions have been overwhelmingly negative. Gobert has since apologized for his carelessness.

The other reason could be that everyone realizes that the danger posed by the coronavirus is much greater than sport.