Coronavirus scare leaves severe impact on Angrezi Medium collections

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 movie titled Hindi Medium. While the film retains cast members like Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal, we do see several welcome additions in the form of Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranvir Shorey. Angrezi Medium was a movie that many expected since its announcement and we all know that it is always a delight to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen. However, it appears that the current scare after the coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on the film.

%MINIFYHTMLe184ba782996bcb9fd3753b3b7bc01e913% %MINIFYHTMLe184ba782996bcb9fd3753b3b7bc01e914%

Even though the film has managed to receive positive reviews from critics, it has suffered with a critically low occupation case. The Delhi NCR market in particular was a major contributor to the success of the prequel, so the low turnout of people in this region is sure to have a major effect on the film's collections. And to add on, the theaters in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to stay close indefinitely as well, which will only add to the movie's hassle.

%MINIFYHTMLe184ba782996bcb9fd3753b3b7bc01e915% %MINIFYHTMLe184ba782996bcb9fd3753b3b7bc01e916%

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a film about how far a father can seek the happiness of his daughter. It marks Irrfan Khan's return to the big screen after a two-year break after his last Karwaan release.