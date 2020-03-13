Coronavirus puts sports on hold nationwide – Up News Info Detroit

It was the week that sports stopped.

Basketball. Hockey. Baseball. Golf. Football. Tennis.

Car race. Even soccer, which is technically out of season, but still existed with nascent XFL practice and spring on college campuses across the country.

In the coming weeks, and probably months, we will realize how much these games mean to many of us.

From the communal joy of attending a sporting event in person to the barrage of sports programming that usually flooded our TV screens every night, not to mention worrying about fantasy leagues or filling the March Madness pools or just all the time. dedicated to arguing from one side to another. our favorite teams, now there is a big void in our lives.

All of this was understandable, of course, given the rapid spread of the coronavirus to almost every corner of the globe. One way to contain the pandemic is to stay away from large crowds in tight spaces, which effectively scrapped the idea of ​​holding major, even minor, sporting events until this scourge is under control.

The closure is unprecedented, certainly in scope and scale. The only parallel in recent memory is September 11, which halted gaming for about a week almost two decades ago.

This time, no one knows how long it could last.

At least a month, sure. Perhaps for longer.

The rites of spring have already been snatched away.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament, culminating in the Final Four, has chosen not to crown a national champion for the first time since its founding in 1939. The Masters will not be held in the first full week of April, depriving us of a tradition unlike any other. Opening day in baseball, that eternal source of hope, has been delayed by at least two weeks.

"We recognize that this decision will affect many people, including our loyal sponsors," Augusta National President Fred Ridley wrote in a statement released Friday morning, confirming a postponement by the Masters, which could now be celebrated when those who drop out are spinning in place of the blossoming azaleas. "We seek your understanding of this decision and we know that you share our concern in these difficult times."

Hard times, actually.

Our primary concern is for victims of this virus, most of whom, thankfully, will make a full recovery, and we make sure to protect those who may be in danger.

But it is difficult not to shed a tear for all those people who felt the wrath of the virus without being infected.

Like the Hofstra men's basketball team.

It's hard to believe, but it was only Tuesday that Pride was cutting the nets at the end of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, having defeated the Northeast to secure what they believed would be their first trip to March Madness since 2001.

"I knew I always wanted to be there, and I'm glad to be there with my brothers." Eli Pemberton said during the subsequent celebration, having scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half to help secure the victory.

Less than 24 hours later, the NCAA announced that their tournament would still be held, but with no fans. Before another day had passed, the NCAA totally canceled its main event, depriving athletes like Pemberton of what would probably have been the highlight of their entire sports career.

"The hardest thing to explain to those guys was what to do with that feeling that something was taken from you, something we won," coach Joe Mihalich told Newsday. "We were robbed of the opportunity to sit there on Selection Sunday and hear our name, find out where we are going. They stole our fun this week and asked ourselves: 'Are we going to play Duke in Greensboro or face Villanova or Seton Hall? "You have no fun preparing, with the police escort on the bus to take you to the game.

Those things were earned. "

Those at the top of the games will still cash paychecks during this shutdown, but what about all the people at the bottom who make the experience so enjoyable?

The man who takes your ticket. The women who show you your seat. The person rushing down the hallways, bringing popcorn and drinks.

Matthew Kaminski is one of those people. He has developed a bit of a cult following with his nifty picks on the organ, which disguises itself during Atlanta Braves games and other sporting events.

Now he is struggling to find work.

"Anyone who needs an organist, accordionist, pianist?" Kaminski asked.

Fortunately, as Fred Rogers once said about times of crisis, he always looks for helpers.

They are everywhere.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $ 100,000 to support laid-off arena workers. Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks, told The Associated Press that "he will pay them as if the games were happening."

Many people are suffering, and each of us can be a helper.

Then, at some point, games will resume.

And we will all realize how much we miss them.