Coronavirus: Premier League clubs divided over what will happen next | Football news

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League's decision to suspend the season was unanimous, but there are differing opinions on whether it will finally be completed.

All 20 Premier League clubs wanted to suspend the season on Friday, but there are different opinions on what will happen next.

The Premier League postponed all matches until April 4 at the latest due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if the games start again on April 4, but others think it's more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of no top-notch football until the start of next season in August.

A senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a 75 percent chance that this season will not complete.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said Sky Sports News: "I don't see any chance of us coming back in three weeks. This will go on for months and you wonder even about the start of next season.

"I would say there is a 75 percent chance that the season will not complete. There are big questions to answer. Is anyone promoted or relegated?

"Many clubs in all four divisions will have financial difficulties."

Premier League clubs are waiting to see what happens at the meeting of European football players that UEFA convened on Tuesday.

The main figures of the European game will decide what to do with this season's Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020.

The Premier League would have additional time to complete this season's games if Euro 2020 is postponed, but it remains to be seen if there is any appetite from players and clubs to play in the summer, especially as coronavirus infection is expected to increase by Peak in the UK in May or June.

Coronavirus: key sports developments