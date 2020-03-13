Coronavirus: Premier League and EFL postponed until April 3 | Football news

%MINIFYHTML7de4eca32e856163bcdd758245b149b811% %MINIFYHTML7de4eca32e856163bcdd758245b149b812%

UEFA has postponed the Champions League and Europa League games next week





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML7de4eca32e856163bcdd758245b149b815% %MINIFYHTML7de4eca32e856163bcdd758245b149b816%

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all games until April 3 at the latest due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The Football Association also postponed England's international friendly matches against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for March 27 and 31, respectively.

The move to postpone Premier League football was agreed at an "emergency club meeting,quot; on Friday and in light of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hodson-Odoi confirming they had tested positive for the virus.

Sky Sports has put together a practical guide to help detect coronavirus symptoms and how to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The Arsenal head coach will isolate himself according to government health guidelines and the first team team, along with the coaching staff, is expected to do the same; Arsenal's game against Brighton on Saturday had already been postponed as a result.

The entire Everton first-team team was placed in isolation after one player reported symptoms of coronavirus, and Watford canceled training this week with several players informing Nigel Pearson that they are feeling unwell.

Five Bournemouth staff members, including goalkeeper Artur Boruc, isolate themselves because they show symptoms consistent with Covid-19. Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Thursday that three of his players are staying away from the rest of the team after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The Premier League has now postponed its entire match list, becoming the latest sports corps to take action to combat the threat of the coronavirus.

Many sporting events in Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors, but several have still taken place in the UK, with the Cheltenham horse racing festival drawing capacity crowds over the four days.

On Thursday night, The Players Championship golf event was canceled and it was confirmed that the one-day international series of cricket between Australia and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors.

UEFA likely to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with national and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer.

The main UEFA figures want the Champions League and Europa League to be suspended from next week and that the virus begins to affect several teams involved.

The meeting, which will take place via video conference, will see all 55 member associations discuss the issue and how it could affect Euro 2020, which is slated to start on June 12.

