Coronavirus pandemic: death toll worldwide exceeds 5,000 | News

%MINIFYHTMLaed79cda8f9ab2767fd714c47dbced5711% %MINIFYHTMLaed79cda8f9ab2767fd714c47dbced5712%

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic increased more than 5,000 on Saturday and the total number of infected cases also increased to more than 140,000 as the infection continues to spread, prompting different countries to take unprecedented steps to help avoid a global health crisis.

The latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed 4,955 total deaths at 09:00 GMT on Friday, while Italy reported an additional 250 new deaths at 17:08 GMT the same day, and Iran announced 85 new deaths also on friday. .

%MINIFYHTMLaed79cda8f9ab2767fd714c47dbced5713% %MINIFYHTMLaed79cda8f9ab2767fd714c47dbced5714%

Citing sources other than WHO, data from Johns Hopkins University showed nearly 5,400 deaths at 11:33 p.m. GMT on Friday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLaed79cda8f9ab2767fd714c47dbced5715% %MINIFYHTMLaed79cda8f9ab2767fd714c47dbced5716%

On Friday, United States President Donald declared a national emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, opening the door to provide what he said was about $ 50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.

The WHO warned that Europe has become the "epicenter,quot; of the pandemic, also known as COVID-19.

The virus has also spread to at least 19 countries on the African continent, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania and Eswatini (previously known as Swaziland) confirming its first cases on Friday and Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday March 15

23:47 GMT on Friday – Mauritania confirms first coronavirus case

Mauritania's Health Ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the West African country in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters news agency.

The patient is a European man living in Mauritania who returned to the country's capital Nouakchott on March 9 and has since been in quarantine. His nationality was not specified.

23:10 GMT Friday: UK plans to ban mass gatherings next week

The UK plans to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Reuters news agency reported, citing Sky News on Friday night.

"We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with the coronavirus, including the powers to stop mass meetings and compensate organizations," Sky News said, citing the source, according to the report.

Coronavirus: contract workers fear loss of earnings

I am Ted Regency in Kuala Lumpur.

You can read all the updates from yesterday (March 13) here.