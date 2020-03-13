Coronavirus: NBA suspension will last at least 30 days, says Adam Silver | NBA News

The suspension of NBA games – his own quarantine, if you will, against the spread of the coronavirus – will last at least 30 days, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday.

Silver's comments, in an interview about TNT within the NBA The study program confirmed Wednesday afternoon that NBA owners had encouraged the commissioner to reevaluate the pause in 30 days.

Therefore, the league will be dark until approximately April 9 or April 10, less than a week from the scheduled end of the regular season. That's the point at which Silver and the Board of Governors will try to determine when, or if, the 2019-20 season will resume.

"Even if we are gone for six weeks, we could still restart the season," Silver told Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Kenny Smith panel and presenter Ernie Johnson. "The finals could take place in July, (even) in late July.















"The notion of at least 30 days is just to try to give some guidance to people," added the commissioner. "This literally changes hour by hour, as far as we know."

Johnson asked Silver if the NBA may have to cancel the rest of his season and playoffs.

"Of course it is possible," said Silver. "I just don't know anymore right now."

















Determining the facts was quite difficult on Wednesday, when a Board of Governors teleconference meeting served to assess the impact of the virus and the league's options for dealing with it. A planned scenario – hosting games with no spectators entering the arenas to prevent further infection – quickly led to Silver's decision to postpone the game, after Rudy Gobert of Utah was found to have tested positive for the virus.

The Jazz game in Oklahoma City was delayed and then canceled. A subsequent game Wednesday between New Orleans and Sacramento was also scratched because referee Courtney Kirkland had worked Utah's game Monday against Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell looks to beat his defender on dribble



Another Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning.

Charles Barkley, the member of the Hall of Fame who is part of the TNT program, participated by phone. He was sitting in a 48-hour quarantine advised by his doctors after seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms. Barkley shared with viewers that he was awaiting test results for the virus that leads to COVID-19, the pandemic that caught the world's attention and caused cancellations across the sport, entertainment and business landscape.

"I didn't feel very good," said Barkley. "I'm kind of in limbo right now. I really hope it was just a mistake."

A 30-day shutdown would be enough to alter the quality of the game, Smith said, or at least the competition established for the first 65 games or so in the 82-game season.

"What if it lasts for two months? What if it lasts for three months?" Smith said. "It changes the complexion of how you think things. There is no one who is going to continue exactly at the rate they were. That would be my number. Thirty days. That is not the same team that returns. That is not the same rate that They were ".

Silver said part of the discussion with the owners focused on resuming the game, including how players could stay in shape and whether they would be safer from infection by staying in their teams' markets during the hiatus.

"All of those things are still on the table," said the commissioner, "because this has happened so quickly."

