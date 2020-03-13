Coronavirus: Michael Conlan and Shakur Stevenson fights postponed | Boxing News





Michael Conlan fight is postponed

The upcoming Shakur Stevenson and Michael Conlan fights in New York "cannot proceed in light of the current coronavirus crisis," and have therefore been postponed.

The events led by both boxers were scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday respectively at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Top Rank Promoters have been forced to postpone both events "after close consultation with the New York State Athletic Commission."

A statement said: "The health and safety of the fighters and their teams, and everyone involved in promoting these events, needed to take this step."

Stevenson was supposed to defend his world featherweight title against Miguel Marriaga and Conlan would face Belmar Preciado on St. Patrick's Day.

Just 24 hours earlier, the Stevenson and Conlan fights were expected to go ahead, but behind closed doors.

James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernández, scheduled for Saturday in Maryland, has also been postponed "in the interest of public health."

Premier Boxing Champions promoters said: "We understand how disappointing this is for boxing fans and we regret any inconvenience."